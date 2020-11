Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump to campaign in North Carolina just days before Election Day

EMBED >More News Videos VP Mike Pence campaigns in Wilson County just days before the election

EMBED >More News Videos President Donald Trump's campaign postponed his Thursday evening rally in Fayetteville.

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will travel to Goldsboro Sunday afternoon for a voter mobilization event. Afterward, Harris will attend a voter mobilization event in Fayetteville.Vice President Mike Pence landed in Hickory this morning and will attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham in Boone.Pence spent Saturday morning campaigning in Wilson County. President Trump will campaign in Hickory around 5:30 p.m.On Monday morning, President Trump will be in Fayetteville. The previous Fayetteville rally Thursday was rescheduled due to wind.