Garner family on Maui vacation during destructive wildfires

The devastation continues in Hawaii where 36 people have been confirmed dead in massive brush fires that destroyed the town of Lahaina on Maui.

There are no direct flights from RDU to Hawaii, but we may see people coming back through in the next few days as people either cancel or change their plans.

One family from Garner is still on Maui right now. Erol and Stephanie Brown and their family have been on Maui celebrating their anniversary, and it was the trip of a lifetime for them.

They're staying in the resort town of Wailea about 20 minutes south of Lahaina, but they're surrounded by areas where you could see the fire. Right now they're set to leave on Sunday but will evacuate if they're told to.

They tell ABC11 it's bittersweet trying to enjoy their vacation while also witnessing destruction around them.

"As a matter of fact, this morning one of the staffers shared that she lost her aunt. It's really hard to hear these stories and be in the moment. It's not a great time for anyone to be here for vacation, and there's much more important things in the world and trying to support the families that are dealing with their losses is the priority right now," Erol said.

Currently, the Hawaii Tourism Authority is urging people to avoid all non-essential travel to Maui, as the community focuses on recovery.

Hundreds have been evacuated from their homes, including a former co-worker of ABC11's Tom George from his time working at the ABC affiliate in Honolulu. Meteorologist Malika Dudley was among those having to leave with her family.

Dudley said her message for people on the mainland wanting to help is to make you sure donate to groups helping people directly on the ground. She sent a link to Kanu Hawaii which is helping support the community.