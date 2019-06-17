Boy with cystic fibrosis who got Pusheen character in his honor passes away, donates organs

The 10-year-old was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just five months old and his life had included plenty of agonizingly long hospital visits.
And on Saturday, he passed away. His family said he was able to donate parts of his heart and they're encouraging others to become donors as well.
Although he was very sick before his passing, Noah found comfort from an unlikely source: Pusheen stuffed animals.
"He feels pretty isolated from everyone so he enjoys the Pusheen's, and he likes when people come in and ask him about them, or if he gets a new one he shows it off," his mom said.
"One of my friends showed it to me, and she showed it to me and gave me a little plush," said Noah, who added he became a fan in 2016.
So, earlier this month, the company surprised Noah with his own Pusheen character, which included his beloved dog Bear.
"Oh wow!" Noah said, as he and his mother were surprised by the image posted online. He immediately took a screen-shot of the image, and then learned that Pusheen also followed him on Instagram.
"I was shocked, and I love it. I'm so thankful that they did this for him. I want to get it printed out and just hang it on every wall," McFall said.
Within a couple minutes, Noah had to lie back down and take a break. Unfortunately, it represented the reality of his situation--the joy of special connection with something he loves so much in the face of pain.
His family was trying to raise $125,000 a double lung and liver transplant. So far, they've raised more than $89,000.
Now that money will go toward other children in need of a transplant. If you're interested in donating, click here.