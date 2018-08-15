HEALTH & FITNESS

2 thyroid medications - Levothyroxine, Liothyronine - recalled over ingredient concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Two thyroid medications are being voluntarily recalled over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets. (Shutterstock)

Two thyroid medications are being voluntarily recalled over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling Levothyroxine and Liothyronine medications in 15 mcg, 30 mcg, 60 mcg, 90 mcg and 120 mcg doses. They are all packed in 100-count bottles.

The medications contain an ingredient in them that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The pharmaceutical company urges patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.

So far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical researchrecallproduct recallsFDApharmaceuticalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Clearing up common myths about back to school vaccines
Popular breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
What is synthetic marijuana?
Advocates pressuring FDA to limit e-cigarette usage among minors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
Gas leak closes NB lane of Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
Raleigh swim coach charged with sex crimes involving child
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
Show More
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
Hatteras fishermen reel in 13-foot hammerhead shark
Apex Friendship football seniors forge unique bond
New report shows popular breakfast foods tainted with weed killed ingredient
UNC's Roy Williams lands big-time recruit
More News