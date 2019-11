Watchdog group gives out As, 2 Cs to Triangle-area hospitals

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A watchdog group handed out a pair of less-than-stellar grades in its evaluations of Triangle-area hospitals.The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade evaluated hospitals on problems like infections, problems with surgeries, safety issues and practices to prevent error.Leapfrog graded WakeMed Cary and WakeMed's Raleigh campus a C. Rex Hospital, Duke University Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospitals all got A's.Both WakeMed Cary and WakeMed Raleigh received B grades in Spring 2019. Click here to view the grades for hospitals in North Carolina.Rex HospitalDuke Raleigh HospitalDuke University HospitalDuke Regional HospitalUniversity of North Carolina HospitalsCape Fear Valley Medical CenterJohnston Health (Smithfield)Wayne UNC Health Care (Goldsboro)Central Harnett Hospital (Lillington)Betsy Johnson Regional Hospital (Dunn)Johnston Health ClaytonMaria Parham Health (Henderson)WakeMed Cary HospitalWakeMed Raleigh CampusCentral Carolina Hospital (Sanford)Wilson Medical CenterNash Hospitals (Rocky Mount)The grades are provided by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit created for hospital transparency.