RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A watchdog group handed out a pair of less-than-stellar grades in its evaluations of Triangle-area hospitals.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade evaluated hospitals on problems like infections, problems with surgeries, safety issues and practices to prevent error.
Leapfrog graded WakeMed Cary and WakeMed's Raleigh campus a C. Rex Hospital, Duke University Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospitals all got A's.
Both WakeMed Cary and WakeMed Raleigh received B grades in Spring 2019.
Click here to view the grades for hospitals in North Carolina.
A's
Rex Hospital
Duke Raleigh Hospital
Duke University Hospital
Duke Regional Hospital
University of North Carolina Hospitals
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Johnston Health (Smithfield)
Wayne UNC Health Care (Goldsboro)
Central Harnett Hospital (Lillington)
Betsy Johnson Regional Hospital (Dunn)
B's
Johnston Health Clayton
Maria Parham Health (Henderson)
C's
WakeMed Cary Hospital
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Central Carolina Hospital (Sanford)
Wilson Medical Center
Nash Hospitals (Rocky Mount)
The grades are provided by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit created for hospital transparency.
Watchdog group gives out As, 2 Cs to Triangle-area hospitals
HEALTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News