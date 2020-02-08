4 people being monitored for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are being 'monitored' for possible coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte after returning from China.
According to the Mecklenburg County Health Department, there are still no confirmed cases in the state of North Carolina and the threat is still very low.
The four people were not at the center of the outbreak in China's Hubei province, WSOC reported.
People coming from the most affected areas of China are routed to locations for a 14-day quarantine, while others from China get assessed at the airport and are sent for a voluntary quarantine if they do not show symptoms.
The health department then monitors them for 14 days from the last possible exposure. A source told WSOC Mecklenburg County was notified it received four people Friday.
Mecklenburg County communicable disease staffers are in contact with the four people.
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio sent the following email to the Board of County Commissioners from Health Director Gibbie Harris:
"Good evening, I have been communicating with Gibbie over the past week to stay up to date on the changing guidance and issues regarding the Novel Coronavirus. To date, we have had no confirmed cases in North Carolina. Our staff are in constant contact with the North Carolina State Department of Public Health (NC DPH) and engaged in calls with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other large health departments who are currently dealing with cases and with our Mecklenburg County partners. We continue to adjust our plans for response based on the guidance from the CDC and NC DPH.
"Although the individuals coming from the most affected province in China are being routed to locations for 14-day quarantine, others coming from China are being assessed at the airport of arrival and are considered to be at medium risk of developing the infection or infecting others. If found to be without symptoms they are being sent on to their home destination for voluntary quarantine. The Health Department in that jurisdiction will be notified, will contact each individual with information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure.
"Mecklenburg County Public Health has been notified that we will be receiving four of these individuals today. Our Communicable Disease staff have been in contact with them, the appropriate document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun.
"As I mentioned we have no confirmed cases at this point. It is our intent not to speak to the media or others about those being monitored or investigated. We want to assure that the community has the information it needs to be safe and protect themselves and others. There is information on our County homepage that is being updated regularly and at MeckHealth.org. However, we want to avoid unwarranted concern. Our area is still considered to have a very low risk for this novel virus.
