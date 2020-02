4 people being monitored for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are being 'monitored' for possible coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte after returning from China. According to the Mecklenburg County Health Department, there are still no confirmed cases in the state of North Carolina and the threat is still very low.The four people were not at the center of the outbreak in China's Hubei province, WSOC reported.People coming from the most affected areas of China are routed to locations for a 14-day quarantine, while others from China get assessed at the airport and are sent for a voluntary quarantine if they do not show symptoms.The health department then monitors them for 14 days from the last possible exposure. A source told WSOC Mecklenburg County was notified it received four people Friday.Mecklenburg County communicable disease staffers are in contact with the four people.Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio sent the following email to the Board of County Commissioners from Health Director Gibbie Harris: