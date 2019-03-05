ABC11 Together Match Madness

The Match Madness drive is a partnership with Be The Match whose mission is to provide hope for a cure by connecting patients with life-saving marrow donors. The drive will kick off on March 6 and everyone is encouraged to join the registry.
If you are between the ages of 18 and 44, patients especially need you because research shows that cells from younger donors lead to more successful transplants. To make the best of Be the Match resources, individuals between the ages of 45 and 60, are required to cover their own cost of joining ($100).
Patients from ethnic backgrounds (African American, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American) are especially encouraged to join the Registry. These patients have the lowest odds of finding a match compared to other populations and are most likely to match someone who shares their ancestry.
Q: Am I eligible to join the registry?
A: You are eligible to join the registry if you are: between the ages of 18 and 60, live in the U. S., meet health guidelines, and are willing to donate to any patient in need.
Q: How do I register to become a donor?
A: Go to join.bethematch.org and click join the registry. You will answer a series of questions regarding eligibility. After submitting your information you should receive your cheek swab kit in the mail in about a week. The next steps are simple: swab your cheek, place it in the envelope provided and mail it back to the registry.
Q: What is my commitment if I join?
A: When you join the Be The Match Registry, you make a commitment to:
- Be listed on the registry until your 61st birthday, unless you ask to be removed
- Consider donating to a searching patient who matches you
- Keep us updated if your address changes, you have significant health changes or you change your mind about being a donor
- Respond quickly if you are contacted as a potential match for a patient
Q: Why is there a need for people to join the Be The Match Registry?
A: Thousands of patients with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases, depend on the Be The Match Registry. Only 30% of these patients find a blood stem cell match within their families. The rest are waiting on you to take action and sign up to save a life.
"The cure for blood cancer is in the hands of ordinary people." - Be the Match Foundation
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
Sheldon's Story. You Could Be The Cure.