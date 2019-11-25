mental health

Amber Rupinta receives NAMI NC award for mental heath reporting

The National Alliance For Mental Illness awarded ABC11's Amber Rupinta for her reporting on a Triangle woman's journey with mental health after three suicide attempts.

Amber was the recipient of a 2019 NAMI NC Media Award - an award given to a person whose creativity and effective efforts have raised awareness and increased acceptance of people living with mental illness.

In May, Amber interviewed Morrisville native Pooja Mehta.

Mehta was diagnosed with anxiety and depression when she was 15 and has lived with the symptoms since she was 13.

Now, Mehta is an advocate with NAMI NC.

'It's not my time': After attempting suicide 3 times, Triangle woman inspires others to get mental health help

"If they're able to use what I'm putting out in the universe to better their lives. And if even one person is able to do that then I've been successful," Mehta said.

If you are experiencing a crisis, the NAMI NC helpline can be reached at 800-451-9682 or helpline@naminc.org

You can also text the helpline at 919-999-6527.
