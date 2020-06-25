Health & Fitness

As NC COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, are the numbers misleading?

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 has been consistently growing since May. It's been below 800 just three times since June 11. But are the numbers deceiving? Some are raising questions about how exactly the state is classifying people in the hospital with the coronavirus.

"Since May 19, the number of people hospitalized has increased 56 percent," Governor Cooper said in his Wednesday briefing. "Hospital capacity can be overwhelmed in the blink of an eye."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen added, "We used to be rock solid in the mid 500's of the total number of hospitalizations. We're now in the 900's and that trend continues to go up."

State Senator Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg Democrat, tweeted about the troubling statistics; raising a question about the data -- about how the state is counting people going to hospitals for routine procedures who are then tested for COVID and come back positive.

Jackson said, "We need to make sure we're measuring people hospitalized for COVID, not with COVID."



It's a question ABC11 put to the state health director Wednesday night.
EMBED More News Videos

North Carolina State Health Director Betsey Tilson explained some of the state's reasoning behind the decision to extend Phase 2.



"When you think about the role of elective procedures, a lot of our health systems are doing pre-screening. They'll screen you as an outpatient then depending on the results they make a decision on whether this is the time to do an elective procedure or not," Dr. Betsey Tilson said. "So (the classifications) may be playing a small role. But, I don't think it's playing the majority of the role."


Tilson also responded to Duke Health System Chief Medical Officer Joseph Rogers' comments to Bloomberg Wednesday, that Duke intensive care units are currently 93 percent full, including many patients who delayed care after COVID hit. Rogers insisted the surge is not out of control; that Duke can reduce surgeries if it needs to boost capacity for COVID.

"We do agree with that," Tilson said about Rogers' assessment. "Although our hospitalizations are going up, we still have capacity, which is good."

"The trick with COVID-19 is it can accelerate really quickly and get away from you. So, although right now, we're OK, we just wanna be sure we're not in a place where we quickly don't become OK."

State health officials cite the real concern of North Carolina on a fast track to being "not OK" with its hospital capacity as a big part of the reason Governor Cooper decided to delay Phase 3 of reopening until July 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighcoronavirushospitalscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Vote to override veto of bill to reopen bars fails
'It has been devastating:' Craft beer production down statewide
Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo
Wake County school leaders discuss reopening plans
Alex Trebek, wife donate $500K to help homeless
Judge rules against reopening Ace Speedway
Show More
Raleigh teens who started mask company donate $25k to WakeMed
2 charged in murder of 16-year-old at mobile home park
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Drive-in movie theater popping up in RTP this weekend
3 charged after slowing down traffic on I-40
More TOP STORIES News