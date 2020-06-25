As NC COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, are the numbers misleading?

"Since May 19, the number of people hospitalized has increased 56 percent," Governor Cooper said in his Wednesday briefing. "Hospital capacity can be overwhelmed in the blink of an eye."
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen added, "We used to be rock solid in the mid 500's of the total number of hospitalizations. We're now in the 900's and that trend continues to go up."
State Senator Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg Democrat, tweeted about the troubling statistics; raising a question about the data -- about how the state is counting people going to hospitals for routine procedures who are then tested for COVID and come back positive.
Jackson said, "We need to make sure we're measuring people hospitalized for COVID, not with COVID."
... testing positive. So now they're in the hospital with COVID. And it’s unclear to what extent they’re being included in this number.— Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) June 22, 2020
In short, we need to make sure we are measuring people who are hospitalized *for* COVID, not *with* COVID.
It's a question ABC11 put to the state health director Wednesday night.
"When you think about the role of elective procedures, a lot of our health systems are doing pre-screening. They'll screen you as an outpatient then depending on the results they make a decision on whether this is the time to do an elective procedure or not," Dr. Betsey Tilson said. "So (the classifications) may be playing a small role. But, I don't think it's playing the majority of the role."
New questions are being raised about how NC is reporting the number of people hospitalized with #COVID19— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) June 25, 2020
As the numbers continue to rise, we ask the state health director if the classifications are misleading. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/iywBdUXOfH
Tilson also responded to Duke Health System Chief Medical Officer Joseph Rogers' comments to Bloomberg Wednesday, that Duke intensive care units are currently 93 percent full, including many patients who delayed care after COVID hit. Rogers insisted the surge is not out of control; that Duke can reduce surgeries if it needs to boost capacity for COVID.
"We do agree with that," Tilson said about Rogers' assessment. "Although our hospitalizations are going up, we still have capacity, which is good."
"The trick with COVID-19 is it can accelerate really quickly and get away from you. So, although right now, we're OK, we just wanna be sure we're not in a place where we quickly don't become OK."
State health officials cite the real concern of North Carolina on a fast track to being "not OK" with its hospital capacity as a big part of the reason Governor Cooper decided to delay Phase 3 of reopening until July 17.