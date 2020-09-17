Health & Fitness

Baby delivered at Chatham Hospital for first time in nearly 30 years

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time in nearly 30 years, a baby was born at Chatham Hospital.

Se'kani Maurice Foxx was born Sept. 15 to parents Jasmine Smith and Shaquille Foxx.


Se'kani is the first baby delivered in the hospital's new Maternity Care Center.

Across the country, smaller more rural hospitals have been downsizing and cutting maternity centers over the past several years.

To combat that, UNC Health invested $2.6 million to build the new Maternity Care Center at Chatham Hospital.


"It was important for UNC Health to provide these services because previously mothers had to drive an hour or more to get maternity care," said Jeff Strickler, president of Chatham Hospital. "We have a close partnership with several community partners on this project, working hand-in-hand with the County health department and Piedmont Health Services. Our staff knows that Chatham Hospital is on the cutting edge with this project, and going against the national trend, so in some ways the eyes of the country are watching us."

Chatham Hospital expects to delivery up to 120 babies in its first year of operation, and increase that total over time.
