Chatham County man tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy, is second confirmed case in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A second North Carolina person, unrelated to the first case, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the North Carolina health department.
The test, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the CDC lab.
The Chatham County man traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak. He had two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy.
His fever resolved and symptoms were improving, and he flew back to the United States the following day. He was a contact to a case in Georgia and the Georgia Department of Health notified North Carolina health officials.
The man is doing well and is in isolation at home.
Chatham County Public Health Department officials conducted a home visit and collected specimens, which came back presumptively positive Thursday night.
The health department has been cooperative and is in home isolation until follow-up tests are negative.
COVID-19 is currently not widespread in North Carolina but this comes as more safety measures are being put in place.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding more than 100 hand sanitizing stations at terminals to ease passenger worries about the novel coronavirus.
The airport will also clean surfaces touched by passengers such as railings and doorknobs.
The BrickUniverse Raleigh LEGO Fan Convention scheduled for the Raleigh Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday is on as scheduled with some additional precautions. Some attractions won't have as many touchable elements, staff won't use hand stamps and will have extra hand sanitizer. The Wake County Health Department recommended the event go on with the changes.
On Thursday, a pastor confirmed the Wake County coronavirus patient is a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
