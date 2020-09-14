North Carolina reports a positivity rate of COVID-19 tests under 5 percent

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
6:15 p.m.
167,257 patients are presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina, an increase of 10,605 from last week.
Because NCDHHS does not track when specific patients recover from the disease, officials use an estimated recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for those in the hospital.
The number of recovered patients does not reflect the number of people who are currently infectious.
4:07 p.m.
Lee County confirmed a total of 1,533 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 46 cases since last Wednesday.
There have been 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Lee County.
The rolling seven-day average for new cases in Lee County is six and the percent positive tests is 6.8%.
The Health Department will hold community testing events at 106 Hillcrest Drive every Tuesday in September from 9-11 a.m.by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call (984) 368-2112 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
3:26 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department is reporting 925 total positive COVID 19 cases, including five new cases since Friday.
There have been 17 COVID 19 related deaths in the county.
1:25 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 37 new cases since its last report on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,057 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. There have been 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19 countywide.
12:20 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 845 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
13,313 new tests were reported as completed and 895 people are currently hospitalized. That marks the third day in a row of hospitalizations under 900 in the state.
The percent positive in the state is at 4.8 percent and has been around 5 percent in the last few days -- a number Dr. Cohen has identified as a goal for that metric.
Durham County is around 4 percent positive, Wake County is around 4.8 and Cumberland County is at 8.3 percent.
8 more deaths were reported in North Carolina on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,060.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will return to the Sunnybrook building parking deck on Holston Lane behind WakeMed Hospital. You can go to the Wake County website to sign up for testing, which will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m this week.
The Wake County Sheriff said the gun permit department will be working on a modified crew and schedule to process the hundreds of appointments in the next few days after a positive COVID-19 test was announced within the gun permit office.
The town of Wake Forest will offer limited access to community centers for the first time since March on Monday. Visitors must register online.
The state will announce how many people are presumed recovered from COVID-19 sometime Monday. The state announced nearly 1,200 new cases on Sunday.
SUNDAY
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 184,936 COVID-19 cases to date throughout the state. That's a one-day increase of 1,196 cases.
NCDHHS said there were five more deaths, making the new total 3,052.
With 91 percent of hospitals reporting, hospitalizations have decreased by 39 to 831.
Health officials said there have been new tests completed.
An updated percent positive rate of tests for Sept. 11 shows 4.9 percent.
11 a.m.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office announced a positive COVID-19 test within the gun permit office. Sheriff Baker said one person tested positive and around nine to ten people who work with that person will be tested.
According to the sheriff's department, 32,700 purchase were approved and delivered from January to Sept. 13 in this year alone -- a significant increase from 10,499 from that time period in 2019.
WATCH: Wake County Sheriff gives update on COVID-19 exposure in gun permit department
"These numbers are not normal," said Sheriff Baker.
The sheriff said the gun permit department will be working on a modified crew and schedule to process the hundreds of appointments in the next few days.
On average, the sheriff said around 2,020 permits are processed a week with a 10-person crew.
"You can sue me all day but those numbers tell you it's going to be almost impossible to service that number of applications with the processes in place, the background checks that are required in the 14-day period," said Sheriff Baker.
Baker urged those waiting to be processed to be patient and understand there may be delays but a modified staff will be working to process pending permits.
8:55 a.m.
Moore County health officials announced a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will take place Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robbins First Baptist Church located at 651 Hemp Street.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,486,401 COVID-19 cases in the United States.