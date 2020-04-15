Coronavirus NC: 9 more killed, 99 more infected as NC COVID-19 numbers continue to grow

11 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services now reports at least 5,123 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 117 have died from the virus.
The new numbers show 99 more confirmed laboratory cases Wednesday than Tuesday, along with 9 more deaths.
Those increases come after 2,788 more tests were conducted.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
8:45 a.m.
As millions of Americans receive their stimulus checks, be mindful of scammers wanting to get your money. When checking the status of your stimulus payment, make sure you only use this website or the IRS app IRS2Go.
ABC11 Troubleshooter has warned about some of these schemes related to the stimulus payments where scammers duplicate banking websites and the IRS website to try and intercept your personal information to get your payment. Read more here.
7 a.m.
Check your bank account! Stimulus checks have been arriving for some Americans over the last couple days, but Wednesday is the day the government says most people will get their direct deposit.
Millions of Americans who qualify for economic stimulus checks and have direct deposit set up with the IRS will receive them by the end of the day Wednesday. The first payments will go to those who have already filed their 2018 and 2019 tax returns. Social Security recipients will get payments even if they haven't filed a return.
Not everybody is eligible for these stimulus checks. For example, if you owe child support, the government could use the money to pay off that debt.
Morning headlines
The number of coronavirus cases surpassed 5,000 in North Carolina on Tuesday with a focus on the rise of cases at nursing home facilities. It was North Carolina's deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with 22 deaths. There have been 108 deaths in the state with 5,024 cases across 93 counties. Wake County (504) and Durham County (349) have the most in the ABC11 viewing area.
Durham Public Schools will resume feeding children and families twice a week starting Thursday.

There have been outbreaks at three long-term health care facilities in Durham County. 54 cases were confirmed at Durham Nursing and Rehab Center, five at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home and four at Treyburn Rehab Center.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said social distancing guidelines are helping combat the spread of the virus.
Stores like Sam's Club and Publix are setting aside shopping hours specifically for first responders and healthcare workers. Sam's Club is setting aside two hours every Sunday for what it's calling "hero hours." The medical professionals can shop without a membership from 8 to 10 a.m. each Sunday. Publix is designating Thursday nights (8-9 p.m.) and Friday morning (7-8 a.m.). Walmart is launching a pickup hour for high-risk customers older than 60 to limit interaction with employees.
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. ABC11 will carry the briefing on-air and online at abc11.com.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
A 105-year-old Raleigh woman who saw her father become ill during the 1918 flu pandemic spoke to ABC11 about how we should approach the current COVID-19 pandemic.
A Fayetteville tackle shop said business has increased as more people take up fishing as their social distancing hobby.
As more cases of COVID-19 pop up in jails and prisons across the state, a Fuquay-Varina supplier is transforming its entire company to hopefully save more lives and provide more PPE to staff and inmates.
8:30 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 504 COVID-19 cases, up nine from Monday.
7:55 p.m.
25 more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 349.
Durham County officials confirmed another COVID-19 related death of a resident, for a total of two in the county to date. The patient was over 65 and had underlying health conditions.
5:45 p.m.
A partnership between Durham Public Schools, Durham County Government, the Durham Public Schools Foundation and local nonprofits and restaurants organized as "Durham FEAST," will launch a new meal support program for children and families starting on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Families coming to school sites across Durham County will receive free children's breakfasts and lunches prepared by Durham restaurants, while adults will receive shelf-stable food supplies and/or family-style casseroles.
5:25 p.m.
Johnson County officials announced 104 total COVID-19 cases, 10 of which are being hospitalized. 86 are at home. There have been a total of eight deaths, all with patients ages 65 or higher.
Six of the deaths were linked to Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The six deaths are included in the 35 COVID-19 cases in residents. 12 staff who live in Johnston County have the virus along with seven who live in another county.
At Johnston Correctional Institute, there are three inmates and three staff who have tested positive.
5:20 p.m.
Cumberland County officials said there are a total of 90 cases, up four from Monday.
5 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Employment Security said it has paid nearly $101,000,000 in unemployment benefits to more than 150,000 North Carolinians as of April 13. Of that total, nearly $72,000,000 went to people who designated "COVID-19" as their reason for separation from their employer.
DES said nearly 580,000 claims have been filed between March 15 and April 13, more than 500,000 of which are related to COVID-19. On April 13, DES said North Carolinians filed 18,712 claims.
4:25 p.m.
Lee County officials said 2 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, making a total of 16.
2:40 p.m.
Chatham County reported its first COVID-19-related death--a resident at The Laurels of Chatham County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The facility told county officials the individual had been in declining health for some time prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis.
"We are extremely saddened by the passing of a Chatham County resident due to this horrible virus," said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long in a written statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the individual's family, as well as the residents and staff of The Laurels."
Chatham County officials reported 75 COVID-19 cases.
2 p.m.
In a news conference, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said she is "mildly optimistic" that North Carolina is beginning to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state. While she acknowledged that there may be a lag in reported cases and hospitalizations, Cohen said that in order to determine how quickly COVID-19 is spreading, she has been watching the doubling rate--in other words, the number of days it takes for the number of cases to double. Cohen said because the doubling rate continues to increase, she believes social distancing measures are working and North Carolinians should continue to stay-at-home.
Cohen said though predictive models are not a crystal ball, epidemiologists are able to forecast the situation in North Carolina about a week in advance. Cohen said she continues to see a slow uptick in cases, but no peak at this time. She said this is a sign that residents need to continue their social distancing efforts, especially in areas where cases are rising more rapidly--in Charlotte, the Triad and the Triangle.
Cohen also advocated for more affordable health insurance options for North Carolinians, and encouraged those who lost their employer-provided health insurance to look for plans on healthcare.gov.
"We want to make sure folks have access to care right now," Cohen said, recognizing that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color across the state.
1:50 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department said a third county resident has died because of COVID-19 . There have been 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County.
1 p.m.
At least one protester was arrested in downtown Raleigh during a ReOpenNC rally.
More than 100 protesters gathered outside the North Carolina legislative building. The protest was organized to call on state leadership to end the Stay-at-Home order and other COVID-19 health protections, which have resulted in mass layoffs and an economic slowdown.
12 p.m.
Alamance County's current case count is 41. Twenty-one of these confirmed cases have been released from isolation by the Health Department. Of the remaining 20 active cases, 2 are receiving care in a hospital.
"The NC DHHS COVID-19 case count map continues to show an unusually high increase in COVID-19 cases for Alamance County on April 14," the county said in a release. "This increase is due to several large batches of LabCorp test results from a federal contract with no addresses listed. Because LabCorp is headquartered in Alamance County, when they have positive communicable disease test results with no address listed, the results default to Burlington because of the location of LabCorp and are then reported by default to the Alamance County Health Department."
LabCorp, NC DHHS, and Alamance County Health Department are all working together to "remedy this immediate issue and work toward permanent process changes that will reduce the chances of this happening in the future. We are so sorry for any distress that this may cause our community." the county added.
10:58 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 108 and marking the largest single-day increase during the outbreak so far.
The health department is now reporting 5,024 cases, an increase of 208 since Monday.
Officials say 65,039 tests have been conducted and 418 people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
9:45 a.m.
Halifax County added three new positive test results and said one more has recovered. This brings the county's COVID-19 results to: 28 positive cases, 10 recovered, and 1 COVID-19-related death.
7:45 a.m.
A drug commonly used to treat head lice is showing promise in killing the virus that causes COVID-19.
Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that's been in use since the 1970-80s. A recent study showed it killed the novel coronavirus in a laboratory setting in less than 48 hours.
Much testing is still needed to see if this could become a treatment for humans who get COVID-19, but experts are hopeful. Full story.
Tuesday morning updates
Wake County has 496 COVID-19 cases, up 22 from Monday afternoon. On Monday, Wake County identified a second COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care facility. New social distancing guidelines for nursing homes and grocery stores went into effect on Monday evening in North Carolina.
A Wake County healthcare company, Halo Health, is offering free COVID-19 antibody tests to front line healthcare workers and first responders Tuesday at Raleigh's Cameron Village. Front line workers who want to get a free test Tuesday need to sign up first on the Halo Health website.
Thirty-four more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its number to 324.
In North Carolina, the number of cases could surpass 5,000 on Tuesday after the number rose to 4,816 on Monday. North Carolinians can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19 and North Carolina's response. You can also dial 2-1-1 for information and help on dealing with questions pertaining to food, health care or child care.
The state's legislature is funding a year-long study that they hope will help state officials determine when they can safely reopen the economy.
The number of coronavirus cases hit 2 million worldwide on Monday, according to ABC News.
The U.S. is the global leader in the number of cases and deaths. More than 577,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive and at least 23,000 have died.
A national economic task force is expected to be announced soon, possibly Tuesday, the plan to reopen the economy. President Trump will hold a media briefing at 5 p.m.