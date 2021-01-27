Do some COVID-19 vaccines go unused? UNC Health says that is not the case

Stories came in over the weekend that suggested doses were being given out to anyone including graduate students so ABC11 looked into it.
Dr. David Wohl, an infectious diseases specialist at UNC, said when they open vials of any given vaccine, they don't know how many doses they're going to remove.
The needles also only have a certain amount of shelf-life.
"It's all a complicated way of saying it's hard to predict how much you're going to have left over at the end of the day especially if you don't have a multiple of the capacity of the vial," Dr. Wohl said.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
They don't want to book appointments they can't keep and have people show up and be out of a vaccine. So if it's late in the afternoon, according to Dr. Wohl, and they only have a half hour to go in the day, they'll use a priority list.
First comes people at the Friday Center then local partners: like grocery store workers at the Harris Teeter in Meadowmont, those at the Ronald McDonald House in Chapel Hill or housekeepers at a nearby hotel.
Dr. Wohl said they focus on those 65 and up as well as those in underserved populations.
Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in NC? Tracking availability and progress
"We're a little bit more liberal toward the end of the day because we don't want to waste the doses," he said. "This is not New York City though where you're just a token or Metro Card away your clinic, people have to travel."
FULL Q&A:
Duke also said it has procedures in place to avoid this. One of the things is not preparing doses too far in advance.
"We understand it's been very frustrating for a lot of folks out there," Dr. Wohl said. "The biggest part is that there hasn't been enough vaccine. When you have more, you have more leeway and flexibility."
Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here