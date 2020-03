Doctors, business owners answer the call for supply donations during COVID-19 crisis

The call for donations was put out and the supplies are coming in. Here’s a look inside the donation center at @RexHealthcare REX Hospital. Everything from gloves to masks and lab coats have been donated. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Q3EzSM3XN9 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 23, 2020

Jennie Kowaleski bundled up disposal wipes, masks, gloves, sanitizer, and disinfectant spray. She has about $700 worth of supplies. They've been sitting on shelves, and she knows they could go to better use.Her business, Azura Skin Care Center, isn't allowed to open right now because of the crisis.She is answering the call for donations and sending her items to UNC Healthcare system."We might as well give it to someone else who can use it at this present time," said Kowaleski.An orthodontist also pulled together supplies, some of which are desperately needed."These are the coveted N-95 masks," said Dr. Dan Grossman as he pulled them out of a box. "There's no use, so we need to get it to the people who need it the most."He originally got some of the items to protect his staff, but he has since been forced to close doors.The effort is personal for Grossman. He used to serve in the Navy and was sent to Indonesia to provide medical support after the 2004 tsunami.He knows in a time of crisis, the kindness of others helps you through."That experience moved me," said Grossman. "From seeing how our supplies were put to use right away."ABC11 was there as the supplies were collected from offices and a caravan brought the goods to a REX donation drop-off site.REX has turned its Wellness Center gym into a warehouse. All the donated supplies are being held there. Staff will be inspecting the items and eventually distributing them to facilities as needed.Grossman and Kowaleski are hoping others will be inspired to add to the collection."We feel this is the best way to give back to the community," said Grossman."I think that we can really help alleviate some of the stress on our local hospitals," said Kowaleski.UNC Health drop-off locations and hours of operation include:UNC Health Learning Street2001 Carrington Mill BlvdMorrisville, NC 27560Monday, March 23; Noon - 4 p.m.March 24, 25, 26, 27; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont100 Sprunt StreetChapel Hill, North Carolina 27517Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.UNC Wellness Center at Northwest Cary350 Stonecroft LaneCary, North Carolina 27519Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh4200 Lake Boone TrailRaleigh, NC 27607Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.WakeMed Hospital is also collecting donations.Anyone with unopened supplies that may be useful in the response effort is urged to email WakeMed at info@wakemed.org with details regarding available items.