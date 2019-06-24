Potentially dangerous water could coming out of the tap at 19,000 Wake County homes

Wake County Water Quality Division said unsafe levels of uranium, radon and radium could be in the water going into approximately 19,000 homes.
The potentially contaminated water only affects homeowners will well water. Unlike residents with city or county water, private well owners are responsible for the regular maintenance and testing of their own water supply.
The contamination notification affects homes in eastern Wake County.
Click here for an interactive version of the below map, where you can enter your own address to see if you are in the danger zone.
All drinking water may contain small amounts of naturally-occurring contaminants, but high levels of those contaminants may cause health problems.
According to Wake County Water Quality Division, "in the short term, drinking water with too much uranium can cause kidney toxicity. In the long term, drinking water with too much uranium or radium - and drinking or bathing in water with too much radon - can increase the risk of certain cancers."
Infants, young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of becoming sick from the contaminated water.
Wake County officials are set to hold a news conference Monday at 9 a.m. to release more details about the potential water contamination.