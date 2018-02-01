HEALTH & FITNESS

Family says Tamiflu may have caused their child's suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

A family says an extreme side effect of Tamiflu may have caused their son's suicide. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
A family in Indiana believes an extreme side effect of Tamiflu caused their child to commit suicide.

They said 16-year-old Charlie Harp had never shown any signs of suicidal thoughts before.

The high school wrestler was diagnosed with the flu last Thursday.

His aunt told WXIN that she called to check on him the next day, and when she didn't get a response, she came home to find him dead in the garage.

"Had I known this issue, I would've never given it to him," said Jackie Ray, Charlie's aunt, and legal guardian.

The warning label on Tamiflu states that pediatric patients may be at an increased risk of confusion or abnormal behavior.

Doctors said medication may cause a different reaction in every person, but with a flu shot not as effective as in past years, there aren't many other treatments available.

"You don't have a lot of other options as far as treating the flu except for Tamiflu," said Dr. Jason Henney with St. Vincent's Hospital. Henney said he hasn't seen any patients with extreme Tamiflu side effects such as psychosis or acting delusional.

According to a GoFundMe page for Harp, his family plans to hold his funeral service on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldsuicidefluillnessIndiana
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News