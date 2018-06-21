HEALTH & FITNESS

Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars

EMBED </>More Videos

Maximus Gutierrez was born with a terminal neurological disorder. (WTVD)

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
There's much uncertainty behind how long a Fort Bragg soldier's toddler son, who has a terminal illness, will live.

The child qualifies for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but doctors believe he won't live long enough to see his wish granted.

Few things can get Maximus Gutierrez to stop crying, but Multi-Grammy Award Winning artist Bruno Mars is one of them.

The 17-month-old was born with gangliosidosis-1, which is a very rare progressive terminal neurological disorder that destroys nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

The child takes up to eight medications a day, feeds through a stomach tube, and requires round the clock oxygen.

The child's father is a student at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Fort Bragg.

"He has seizures. Right now, he can't hold his head up. Essentially he' s a newborn baby in a two-year-old body," said Briana Gutierrez. "I really didn't understand what it was. All I heard was terminal and early childhood."

While the child is still a blessing on earth, his parents want Bruno Mars to meet one of his youngest fans.

"It would be one of the best memories that we'll have," said Gutierrez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmake-a-wishterminal illnesssoldiersFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News