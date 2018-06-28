Fox becomes Durham County's 1st rabies case of the year

A fox has become Durham County's first confirmed case of rabies this year, said county officials.The animal was found dead Tuesday near West Club Boulevard and Interstate 85.The State Laboratory of Public Health returned a positive test on the animal.A Durham resident saw the fox in a yard with the household's two dogs. Later, a neighbor called to report the sick-looking fox, and deputies captured it.The dogs who came into contact with the fox had been vaccinated in the past, but their vaccines weren't up to date. The dogs are being quarantined at the home for the next 45 days where they will be carefully observed.Durham Co. had 10 confirmed cases of rabies in 2016, including three foxes (2017 data unavailable).If you are bitten by a possibly rabid animal or it gets saliva in an open wound or mucous membrane, thoroughly wash the area for 15 minutes as soon as possible.The Durham County Sheriff's Animal Services Division offers rabies vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.No appointment is needed, but patients will need photo identification and the fee must be paid in cash.The Durham County Sheriff's Animal Services Division is located at 3005 Glenn Road.