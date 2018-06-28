HEALTH & FITNESS

Fox becomes Durham County's 1st rabies case of the year

(Shutterstock)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A fox has become Durham County's first confirmed case of rabies this year, said county officials.

The animal was found dead Tuesday near West Club Boulevard and Interstate 85.

The State Laboratory of Public Health returned a positive test on the animal.

A Durham resident saw the fox in a yard with the household's two dogs. Later, a neighbor called to report the sick-looking fox, and deputies captured it.

The dogs who came into contact with the fox had been vaccinated in the past, but their vaccines weren't up to date. The dogs are being quarantined at the home for the next 45 days where they will be carefully observed.

Durham Co. had 10 confirmed cases of rabies in 2016, including three foxes (2017 data unavailable).

If you are bitten by a possibly rabid animal or it gets saliva in an open wound or mucous membrane, thoroughly wash the area for 15 minutes as soon as possible.

The Durham County Sheriff's Animal Services Division offers rabies vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

No appointment is needed, but patients will need photo identification and the fee must be paid in cash.

The Durham County Sheriff's Animal Services Division is located at 3005 Glenn Road.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrabiesanimalfox
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News