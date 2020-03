Grace Christian School closed after parents suspected of having coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Both campuses of Grace Christian School are closed on Wednesday after a set of parents were ordered to be quarantined because of the coronavirus.In a statement sent to parents, school officials say they learned a set of parents within their lower school community was ordered to be quarantined, along with their child, due to concerns that the parents may have COVID-19. The school is closed out of caution as both campuses are cleaned thoroughly. Both campuses are expected to reopen on Thursday.The parents are awaiting test results to see if they have the virus. At this point, their child is not showing any coronavirus symptoms. A state official says they believe no child or staff member was exposed.Grace is the latest Raleigh-area school to close because of COVID-19.On Tuesday, Trinity Academy of Raleigh closed after a parent tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Classes were to resume Wednesday. Thales Academy Raleigh said a parent tested positive for the virus, but classes continued as scheduled after the building was sanitized Tuesday night.On Tuesday, state Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency. The state expects to discover more confirmed cases of the virus in the coming days. Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will talk to the media at 2:45 p.m. today."While we do expect more cases, we can limit the number of people who get sick," Cooper said.On Monday, five Wake County residents tested positive for the virus. A Chatham County man tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy. The state's first case of coronavirus was from a man who traveled through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in February.