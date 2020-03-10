Trinity Academy of Raleigh closes after parent tests positive for coronavirus

Trinity Academy of Raleigh is closed Tuesday in light of a parent of a student testing positive for COVID-19. An email from the school sent Monday night says the parent is following the Center for Disease Control's guidelines and is quarantined at home.
"The health and safety of our families is a top priority," said Timothy Bridges, Head of School at Trinity. "The Center for Disease Control has recommended that schools consult with their local Health Department in moments like this."
Bridges said that while the Wake County Health Department did not advise they close school, he made the decision out of "an abundance of caution." Parents will receive an email Tuesday afternoon with a plan for the rest of the week.
A day after five more cases were confirmed in Wake County and an Indiana resident tested positive after traveling to North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak in Raleigh at noon alongside a coronavirus task force. ABC11 will carry the briefing on its website and Facebook page.
Several of the state's universities have made requests for students not to travel to states were a state of emergency has been declared, including UNC.
The department said in a statement Monday that several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to a Biogen conference in Boston. North Carolina reported two earlier, unrelated cases: one in Wake County and another in Chatham County.
COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people around the world, including nearly 500 in the United States.
In Virginia, five people have tested positive, according to the Associated Press. In neighboring South Carolina, there are two confirmed cases with five others possible, according to WSOC.