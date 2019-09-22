Health advisory issued for possible bacterial meningitis on Cumberland County college campus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County college is under a health advisory after a member of the community was hospitalized with a possible diagnosis of bacterial meningitis infection.The Department of Public Health (DPH) was notified on Saturday of a member of the Methodist University campus was hospitalized with a possible case of bacterial meningitis infection. The university has since issued a campus-wide notification about the possible diagnosis and safety measures are being taken.Health officials are coordinating with the university to provide preventative antibiotics to anyone who had direct close contact with the hospitalized person. The Health Department and Student Health Services are conducting an investigation to identify people who may need to receive the medication.Meningitis is described as an irritation covering of the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms may include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, rash, stiff neck, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting, according to a news release from the DPH.The release also stated that preventive antibiotic treatment is only recommended for individuals who might have had contact with the ill person's saliva.Anyone with concerns or questions may call the Department of Public Health at (910) 433-3645 or (910) 433-3655.