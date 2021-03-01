More than 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to arrive in North Carolina this week

11 a.m.
The N.C. Senate will vote this evening to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 37, which requires schools to offer some form of in-person instruction. The measure passed the legislature with bipartisan supermajorities.
A poll conducted last week shows 73% of voters support requiring schools to reopen while 22% oppose.
Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, "Three Democratic senators - Sens. Kirk DeViere, Paul Lowe, and Ben Clark - prioritized children's interests when the bill passed the first time. If they stick to their convictions and side again with the overwhelming majority of parents, this bill will almost certainly become law."
Senate Bill 37 grants local school districts broad flexibility in how to provide in-person instruction. The measure allows school districts to choose Plan A or Plan B, and the bill provides a two-week grace period for schools to prepare.
10 a.m.
More than 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in North Carolina this week, beginning on Wednesday.
"A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread," said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.
7 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky appeared on Good Morning America on Monday.
He said the company wants to get the shots in arms within the next 48 hours. Distribution started Monday morning.
He said the company will have 100 million doses by June and they anticipate delivering 20 million doses by the end of March.
"Consistent with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Jha, everyone should get the first shot they can get, all these vaccines are incredibly effective," Gorsky said. "It's important to remember about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is we did the clinical trials roughly from October of 2020 to January of this year and it was really during the peak of the incidence rate of this virus, that's number one. Number two, we did it in a broad number of countries, in fact, about 40% of the patients in the trial were in Latin America, we had about another 15% in South Africa, in South Africa over 90% of those patients were infected with the South African strain. And so what you're seeing are really strong efficacy rate, 85% of the time with severe disease we kept all the patients out of the hospital. We kept all the patients from dying. And, again, this is with a single dose against some of the most difficult strains during the most challenging times of this pandemic. That's why it's going to be so important to add this vaccine to what's available out there today."
4:30 a.m.
Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.
The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.
Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.
The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Wake County is slated to receive 5,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as this week following emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday. UNC Health expects to receive 4,100 Johnson & Johnson doses
This week, some Johnston County students are heading back to the classroom more often -- four days a week. This Plan A applies for pre-k through fifth grade students. Wednesdays will be asynchronous days to left staff clean the schools. All other students will stay on Plan B.
Sunday's NC State basketball game against Pittsburgh welcomed fans back to PNC Arena for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Governor Cooper's latest executive order allows arenas like PNC to operate at 15% of their capacity.
SUNDAY
7:30 p.m.
A joint statement from the president of Duke University Hospital and senior vice president of Duke University Health System said it is preparing to expand its vaccination clinics to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- at this time they are unaware wen they will receive its allocation.
7 p.m.
UNC Health expects to receive 4,100 Johnson & Johnson doses this week, 3,600 of which will go to UNC's largest vaccination clinic, the Friday Center.
Since the clinic opened on Jan. 11, UNC officials said it has administered more than 32,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This week, UNC Health officials expect to pass 200,000 total doses given.
4:50 p.m.
Wake County is slated to receive 5,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as this week following emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.
County health officials are already working with various communities to distribute doses once they arrive.
9:40 a.m.
Cape Fear Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now open to frontline essential workers, including all of Group 3.
Due to high turnout of local childcare school workers combined with decreasing demand in other eligible groups, Cape Fear Valley Health is moving forward with the next phase, ahead of schedule.
"This is a very broad category that includes most workers, if they are working in-person with others or the public," said Chris Tart, PharmD, Vice President of Professional Services at Cape Fear Valley Health. "If you're not sure whether your job fits in this category, we encourage you to go online to www.capefearvalley.com/covid19 to schedule your vaccination and find what group you fit in."
NCDHHS defines "frontline essential workers" as people who must be in-person at their place of work and work in one of the eight essential sectors including: education, critical manufacturing, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community Services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation. Any frontline essential workers ages 18 and older are now eligible as part of Group 3 to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from one of Cape Fear Valley Health's vaccination clinics, in addition to individuals in Groups 1 and 2 - healthcare and long-term care workers and anyone aged 65 and older.
7:20 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 28,554,724 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began.
SATURDAY
6:15 p.m.
The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.
12:05 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 2,643 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 858,548.
There have been 26 deaths due to the virus, bringing the total of deaths to 11,212.
Throughout the state, there are 1,414 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 51 down from Friday,
The state's percent positive test rate 5.4%, which is up slightly from Friday's 4.7%.
There will be no NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard update on Sunday, Feb. 28.
7:25 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 28,486,562 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
Overnight, the House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that was championed by President Joe Biden, the first step in providing another dose of aid to a weary nation as the measure now moves to a tense Senate.
The overall relief bill would provide $1,400 payments to individuals, extend emergency unemployment benefits through August and increase tax credits for children and federal subsidies for health insurance.
FRIDAY
6:26 p.m.
The Chatham County Public Health Department began vaccinating Pre-K-12 teachers and staff and child care workers ages 45 and older against COVID-19 during a mass vaccination clinic at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro.
Along with 20 doses administered Thursday, the 560 doses administered Friday brought the CCPHD's total to more than 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 since vaccinations began in early January. Well over half of the doses have been given to people 65 and older.
"We are honored to be able to continue to vaccinate healthcare workers and older adults while also serving Chatham County's school and child care staff," said Chatham County Public Health Director Mike Zelek. "We have all benefited from the hard work and dedication of these teachers and staff, both at the child care and PreK-12 level, and to vaccinate them against COVID-19 is the least we can do to repay them for their service."
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 vaccination database, 14,660 Chatham County residents had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Feb. 25, accounting for 19.7% of the county's population. Additionally, 9,551 Chatham residents have received their second dose, representing 12.8% of the population. Both of these percentages are among the highest in the state.
The CCPHD is anticipating receiving 600 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week in the second installment of a three-week guaranteed allocation from NCDHHS. These doses will be used at future vaccination events.
The CCPHD's upcoming COVID vaccination event schedule includes:
- Monday: First and second doses for Groups 1 and 2, and first doses for PreK-12 staff and child care workers
- Friday: Second doses for individuals that received their first doses during the Feb. 5 event at Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Goldston
5 p.m.
Many COVID-19 restrictions placed upon bars, restaurants and many other venues are now at ease for the first time in a year.
4:55 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department announced that it will expand vaccine registration to include all individuals in Group 3 of the North Carolina vaccine rollout plan beginning Monday.
People will be allowed to register but they will not receive vaccine until or after March 10.
The health department also reported that six county residents have died of COVID-19 related complications. This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Lee County to 73 since the first case was reported in March.
4:32 p.m.
Orange County has a total of 7,623 cases, including 156 in the past seven days. In all, 93 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in the county.
3:40 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department has been notified of the deaths of two Moore County residents whose deaths were determined to be related to COVID-19 infection.
The two are both men older than 75. In total, 166 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Moore County.
Of the deaths, 92 are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
2:53 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health has closed its online scheduling system effective immediately as the health department explores "new online options."
Appointments already scheduled through the online booking system are not expected to be canceled, but people who have scheduled these appointments will be contacted with more information.
"With our original booking system, there were challenges in ensuring we'd have sufficient supply to meet the number of appointments scheduled," said Health Director Rod Jenkins. "Because supply remains uncertain, and upon the recommendation of the State, we hope to move toward an online scheduling system that allows us to more easily book appointments that are in line with the vaccine supply we have been guaranteed."
When public scheduling reopens, the health department said it expects to provide appointment options no more than two weeks in advance of the appointment date. New scheduling processes will also aim to ensure appointments are only filed by individuals who are currently eligible to be vaccinated, the department said.
"With the old online system, our team was spending time canceling appointments for individuals who were ineligible to be vaccinated or who had already received vaccinations elsewhere. Fortunately, our waitlist was in place and allowed us to fill large numbers of appointments that became available on short notice, but we are always looking for ways to make our processes faster and more efficient," Jenkins said. "When we are able to provide a new online booking option, we will prioritize making sure our appointments are filled only by individuals who still need them and are eligible to receive them."
Also, the department's scheduling phone line remains closed for public use because of limited vaccine supply. A reopening date has not been determined.
Durham will continue to use its waitlist to notify people of doses that become available because of appointment cancellations, no-shows, or other last-minute vaccine availability.
2:44 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 20 new cases for a total of 4,992 positive COVID 19 cases. One additional death was reported for a total of 97.
2:25 p.m.
The Durham VA Health Care System said it just received authorization to expand which veterans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. This means the COVID-19 Vaccine is available for more veterans.
There are 800 first-dose appointment slots available for the VA's Veteran Vaccination Blitz event this weekend to be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Veterans should call (919) 286-0411 then press "0" to speak with the operator to determine eligibility and schedule their appointments. Veterans who schedule their first-dose appointments this weekend should plan to attend their second-dose appointments on March 20 in Durham.
Veterans are required to be enrolled in the Durham VA Health Care System to be vaccinated but it is not required that you receive care through the Durham Medical Center to be vaccinated in Durham. Any eligible veteran who has transportation to Durham can schedule an appointment.
2:04 p.m.
Sampson County reports 103 new cases, more than double the previous day, for a total of 6,922 positive test results. The death toll remains at 91 countywide.
There is a drive-through vaccination clinic planned for Saturday for childcare and grade-school employees at the Sampson County Expo Center from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. This is a first-dose vaccination event. Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher IDs or another form of employee identification. Vaccines will be available as supply allows.
12:25 p.m.
Friday's report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services included 2,924 newly-reported COVID-19 cases. There were a total of 1,465 hospitalizations.
The daily percent positive rate was 4.7%, a slight increase from yesterday's 4.5%.
Sadly, 11,186 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
11:16 a.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Spring Arbor of Raleigh, an assisted living and memory care facility located at 1810 New Hope Road.
This is the first outbreak at this facility.
8:18 a.m.
Cumberland County continues to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those in Groups 1, 2 and the first sector of Group 3. An online application form now allows individuals to choose their own appointment date and time for the first dose of the vaccine.
Individuals from Group 3 who are now eligible include workers in PreK-12 schools (public, charter, private/non-public schools) and childcare settings only.
All County clinics take place at the Crown Expo Center (1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville NC).
Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Standby lane (first-come, first-served in eligible groups) opens on Fridays, from 3 to 5 p.m., or as supplies last.
- Tuesdays: 2nd dose appointment only. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No standby lane
- Wednesdays: 1st and 2nd doses appointment only. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No standby lane
- Fridays: 1st dose only. Appointments from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Standby lane from 3 to 5 p.m. for individuals eligible in Groups 1, 2, and 3 (childcare/Pre-K-12 school staff) only.
Anyone who has received their first dose at the Crown Expo Center on or before Jan. 26 should request an appointment for their second dose or use the standby lane. Individuals who received their first dose at the Crown Expo Center on or after Jan. 27 are automatically scheduled for their second dose and do not need to request an appointment.
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Some COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina will be lifted at 5 p.m. today.
Restaurants, gyms and stores will be able to open past 10 p.m., and alcohol sales can take place up to 11 p.m.--which is two hours later than the current curfew.
Bars, movie theaters and smaller venues can operate at 30 percent capacity. Gyms, restaurants, museums, pools and outdoor amusement parks can open at 50 percent capacity. Big indoor sporting and entertainment venues--like PNC Arena and the Dean E. Smith Center--can open at 15 percent capacity.
Plus, another COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for emergency use today.
The Federal Drug Administration will have a hearing on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If approved, the company said it could ship up to 4 million doses Monday.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and it does not require ultra-cold storage.
If approved, health experts said the three vaccines should account for enough doses to vaccinate 130 million adults--or about half of the US population.