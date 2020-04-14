Coronavirus Updates: Health officials 'mildly optimistic' that NC slowing spread of COVID-19

2:40 p.m.
Chatham County reported its first COVID-19-related death--a resident at The Laurels of Chatham County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The facility told county officials the individual had been in declining health for some time prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis.
"We are extremely saddened by the passing of a Chatham County resident due to this horrible virus," said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long in a written statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the individual's family, as well as the residents and staff of The Laurels."
Chatham County officials reported 75 COVID-19 cases.
2:00 p.m.
In a news conference, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said she is "mildly optimistic" that North Carolina is beginning to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state. While she acknowledged that there may be a lag in reported cases and hospitalizations, Cohen said that in order to determine how quickly COVID-19 is spreading, she has been watching the doubling rate--in other words, the number of days it takes for the number of cases to double. Cohen said because the doubling rate continues to increase, she believes social distancing measures are working and North Carolinians should continue to stay-at-home.
Cohen said though predictive models are not a crystal ball, epidemiologists are able to forecast the situation in North Carolina about a week in advance. Cohen said she continues to see a slow uptick in cases, but no peak at this time. She said this is a sign that residents need to continue their social distancing efforts, especially in areas where cases are rising more rapidly--in Charlotte, the Triad and the Triangle.
Cohen also advocated for more affordable health insurance options for North Carolinians, and encouraged those who lost their employer-provided health insurance to look for plans on healthcare.gov.
"We want to make sure folks have access to care right now," Cohen said, recognizing that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color across the state.
1:00 p.m.
At least one protester was arrested in downtown Raleigh during a ReOpenNC rally.
More than 100 protesters gathered outside the North Carolina legislative building. The protest was organized to call on state leadership to end the Stay-at-Home order and other COVID-19 health protections, which have resulted in mass layoffs and an economic slowdown.
The group #ReopenNC, which organized the protest, had originally called on other small business owners to stay in cars & honk horns.
10:58 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 108 and marking the largest single-day increase during the outbreak so far.
The health department is now reporting 5,024 cases, an increase of 208 since Monday.
Officials say 65,039 tests have been conducted and 418 people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
7:45 a.m.
A drug commonly used to treat head lice is showing promise in killing the virus that causes COVID-19.
Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that's been in use since the 1970-80s. A recent study showed it killed the novel coronavirus in a laboratory setting in less than 48 hours.
Much testing is still needed to see if this could become a treatment for humans who get COVID-19, but experts are hopeful. Full story.
Tuesday morning updates
Wake County has 496 COVID-19 cases, up 22 from Monday afternoon. On Monday, Wake County identified a second COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care facility. New social distancing guidelines for nursing homes and grocery stores went into effect on Monday evening in North Carolina.
A Wake County healthcare company, Halo Health, is offering free COVID-19 antibody tests to front line healthcare workers and first responders Tuesday at Raleigh's Cameron Village. Front line workers who want to get a free test Tuesday need to sign up first on the Halo Health website.
Thirty-four more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its number to 324.
In North Carolina, the number of cases could surpass 5,000 on Tuesday after the number rose to 4,816 on Monday. North Carolinians can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19 and North Carolina's response. You can also dial 2-1-1 for information and help on dealing with questions pertaining to food, health care or child care.
The state's legislature is funding a year-long study that they hope will help state officials determine when they can safely reopen the economy.
The number of coronavirus cases hit 2 million worldwide on Monday, according to ABC News.
The U.S. is the global leader in the number of cases and deaths. More than 577,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive and at least 23,000 have died.
A national economic task force is expected to be announced soon, possibly Tuesday, the plan to reopen the economy. President Trump will hold a media briefing at 5 p.m.
MONDAY
11 p.m.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in nursing homes throughout the state, one organization offered advice on what to do if your loved one is in a facility affected by an outbreak.
A Cumberland County church started a "phone-a-friend" program to keep up communication during social distancing.
8:40 p.m.
Johns Hopkins University said the number of global cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 2 million mark on Monday night.
7:20 p.m.
Wake County officials said there 496 COVID-19 cases, up 22 from earlier Monday afternoon.
7 p.m.
34 more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 324.
Wake County has identified a second COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care facility.
Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh now has five positive cases of the virus. Three are residents and two are employees.
Two of the residents are in isolation at Sunnybrook and one is at WakeMed. Both employees are isolating at home
"We consider residents of long-term care facilities like this one to be at higher risk for serious illness if they contract COVID-19, because they're generally older and may have other health conditions," said Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas. "That's why we're working closely with the center to conduct additional testing to prevent the spread of the virus and keep people safe."
25 more residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 are also being tested along with employees who came in close contact with the patients.
Wake County has received another positive COVID-19 test result associated with the Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Knightdale.
The person is an employee of the facility and is currently isolating at home.