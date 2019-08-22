Health & Fitness

North Carolina schools add e-cigarette symbol to tobacco-free zone signs

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- New signs will discourage students in North Carolina from using e-cigarettes.

All schools in the state were already required to have a sign posted on campus stating that the area is a tobacco-free zone, but now the sign will also include a symbol showing that e-cigs are also banned.

The addition comes as health officials investigate 94 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping. Those cases have been reported in 14 states this summer. Three of those cases were in North Carolina.
