SALMONELLA

New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal

(U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

One of Hungry Man's frozen meal options is the latest packaged food product to be linked with a salmonella concern.

Authorities with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service are advising consumers not to consume the following product, pictured above:

"15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with "HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ" printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19."

This alert was issued "out of the utmost of caution," according to the press release. One of the ingredients, whey powder, is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

The affected Hungry Man meals were shipped to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. They will have the establishment number "EST. P138" or "P-138" on the container.

RELATED: What is salmonella?
EMBED More News Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.


Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

The frozen meal is the latest product associated with salmonella concerns. There have also been concerns and warnings this month around Goldfish crackers, Ritz crackers and raw turkey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsalmonellacenters for disease controlu.s. & world
Related
What is salmonella?
SALMONELLA
Your crackers are tainted with salmonella. This might be why
What is salmonella?
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
More salmonella
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Person hit by train, killed in Johnston County
Emergency officials continue to warn citizens to stay out of water
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
Belk surprises Rolesville high school graduate with $500 shopping spree
TASTES LIKE SUMMER: Blue Bell's newest treat is sweet and tangy
Pence: US will sanction Turkey unless North Carolina pastor freed
Show More
Cab driver robbed at Raleigh mobile home park
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Driver in New York threatened, then dragged in road rage fight
Silver Alert issued for missing Raleigh teen
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
More News