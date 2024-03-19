Trader Joe's recalls cashew nuts due to potential salmonella contamination

Trader Joe's issued a recall on its 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews due to possible salmonella contamination.

Attention, Trader Joe's shoppers: It's time to check your pantry for any potentially recalled nuts.

"We are recalling Trader Joe's 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (SKU# 37884) with the below lot numbers and Best Before dates -- as the product may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella," the store announced in a statement to customers online.

There are four batches with different lot codes and best by dates affected, according to Trader Joe's:Lot No: T12139 - Best Before Feb 21 2025

Lot No: T12140 - Best Before Mar 01 2025

Lot No: T12141 - Best Before Mar 08 2025

Lot No: T12142 - Best Before Mar 10 2025

"If you purchased product with these lot codes, please discard it or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund," the retailer stated.

The recalled nuts were sold in 16 states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA.

At time of publication, Trader Joe's said no illnesses had been reported.

Salmonella is "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the Food and Drug Administration. Symptoms of salmonella infection can include nausea, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

