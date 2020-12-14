COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive across NC; Charlotte doctor becomes first to get the shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first doses of the FDA authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday morning that it was a "remarkable achievement for science and health." He noted that the first shipments were of limited supply, taking another opportunity to remind the public how important it will be to continue wearing masks and socially distancing for the time being.



The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday. By Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially allowed the drug to be administered to people ages 16 and older.

From Dec. 14 through Dec. 18, hospitals across North Carolina expect to receive more than 85,000 doses of the vaccine.

Duke University Hospital said it received the first doses -- a total of 2,925 -- at 9:17 a.m. They were safely locked in the ultra-cold freezers by 10:10 a.m.

WATCH: Duke Hospital unboxes, stores first COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Duke pharmacist Jordan DeAngelis places three trays of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a deep freezer at Duke University Hospital. Each tray holds 195 vials and each vial contains 5 doses of vaccine for a total of 2,925 delivered today.



Faye Williams, an Alamance County nurse who came out of retirement during the pandemic and currently works to screen visitors as they enter Duke University Hospital, was the first Duke worker to get the vaccine.

Joey Smith, the assistant director for environmental services, is set to get the vaccine this week.

"I thought about it from when I first found it was offered -- about 2 weeks. I talked to doctors, my doctor, other people who said 'yes' to get it and listen to their reasons for saying yes to get it. And of course talked to my family, my wife and make sure everybody was comfortable on me receiving the vaccine too," he said.

Duke worker set to get vaccine this week says he's 'nervous' but 'excited'
Joey Smith, the assistant director for environmental services, said getting the vaccine was the right thing to do for him and his family.



Atrium Health, which is based in Charlotte, also said it received the vaccine successfully Monday morning. It also began inoculating front line workers immediately.

The group's Medical Director of Infection Prevention, Dr. Katie Passaretti, was first in line for the vaccine.

"Feel perfectly fine. Just a moment of hope, a moment of potential for change of the course that we're on with the pandemic right now. I couldn't be more excited. I feel perfectly fine; I've had no issues with the vaccine."



Possibly the first hospital system in the state to receive the vaccine was in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest Baptist Health said it received its shipment at 7:30 a.m. It plans to begin inoculating front line workers soon.

UNC Health said Monday morning it expects to receive its first shipments of the vaccine Tuesday.

"UNC Health officials were notified by NCDHHS late Sunday that UNC Medical Center is expected to receive vaccines on Tuesday. Other hospitals in our system, including UNC REX, are expected to get vaccines later in the week. We continue to work on preparations so that we can begin inoculating our frontline staff as soon as possible once the vaccines arrive."

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services published new details about how the vaccine will be rolled out to the public, detailing which parts of the population will be first in line.

TIMELINE: Who can get the COVID-19 vaccine and when

The vaccine distribution will continue throughout the week. By Christmas, the state hopes to have delivered vials of the vaccine to all 100 counties.

WakeMed Raleigh and Cary hospitals expect to receive 3,900 doses, Duke University Hospital expects 2,925 doses, and Cape Fear Valley Health System expects 5,000 doses.

SEE ALSO: What are the side effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?

The Durham VA Health Care System announced Friday that it is one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine -- the VA is also North Carolina's only Veterans health care system to receive doses. However, the VA has not specified how many doses it will be receiving.

"We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing," said Mr. Paul Crews, Durham VA Health Care System Executive Director.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also lists the following hospital systems as destinations for the first round of vaccines: Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Granville Health System, Hoke Hospital, Margaret R Pardee Memorial Hospital, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Johnston Health, Moore Regional Hospital, Nash UNC Health Care, Onslow Memorial Hospital and UNC Lenoir Health Care, Wayne Memorial.

The first people in the state to receive the authorized vaccine will be health care workers at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure. This includes doctors and nurses working with COVID-19 positive patients, as well as workers who are cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients have been.

WATCH: What will happen with NC's first 85,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses?
A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Thursday. Now the FDA needs to sign off.

