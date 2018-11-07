HEALTH & FITNESS

Patients of Pennsylvania dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

Warning for Pa. patients: Possible HIV, hepatitis exposure. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 7, 2018.

MT. BETHEL, Pa. --
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning patients of a Northampton County dentist that they could have been exposed to HIV or hepatitis B and C.

An investigation found Cotturo Dental Associates in Mt. Bethel did not properly clean, disinfect, or sterilize devices leading to a risk of infection.

Dr. Palmer Cuttoro surrendered his license and the dental office is now closed.

In a statement, PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, in part, "The inadequate infection control procedures at this practice could create the potential for harm, so we are recommending patients get tested."

The department recommends anyone who visited the office between Jan. 1, 2007, and Sept. 14, 2018, get tested.

They said this includes current and former patients who had any dental procedures performed at the office.

