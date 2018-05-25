HEALTH & FITNESS

Possible case of chickenpox reported at East Chapel Hill High School

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
School officials are warning parents about a possible case of chickenpox that was reported at a Chapel Hill high school.

Officials said a child from East Chapel Hill High School attended a musical concert performance between the school and Phillips Middle School on Tuesday.

Those who attended the concert and have not been vaccinated or have not had the chickenpox should be cautious.

Chickenpox is a very contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

It causes a blister-like rash, itching, tiredness, and fever lasting an average of four to six days.

Chickenpox is spread from person to person through the air from an infected person's coughing or sneezing or by direct contact with the blisters.

A person with chickenpox can spread the disease one to two days before they get the rash until all of their blisters have formed scabs. It takes from 10 to 21 days after exposure to a person with chickenpox for a person to develop chickenpox.

The Orange County Health Department encourages parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on his or her vaccines.

If a child does develop symptoms, their doctor should be notified.
