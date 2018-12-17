COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Caregivers Corner Q&A: How do you deal with a loved on who refuses to follow the doctor's orders

Caregivers Corner gives advice on caring for elderly or disabled loved ones

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who feel like they can't get their loved one to follow their doctor's orders.

How to maintain comfort during chronic illness

The three questions they will answer are:

"How to deal with a spouse that will not follow the doctor's recommendations?"

"How do you determine when it is time to give up trying to keep the patient at home?"

"How to find a good memory care unit/how to evaluate ratings, reviews, programs, staff?"

Caregivers Corner gives advice on caring for loved ones

