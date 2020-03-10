Raleigh city leaders won't 'rush' decisions to cancel events amid coronavirus concerns

The meeting came hours after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for North Carolina.
Cooper and state public health officials said the new guidance, meant to slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable populations, would make funds available to help buy needed supplies, protect people from price gouging and help public health staff across the state.
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Public health officials warned that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions should avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.
.@maryannbaldwin echoes guidance from @NC_Governor press conference today and urges those who are high risk to avoid festivals and other mass gatherings such as this Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. #coronavirus @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/D4ztm37i4f— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) March 10, 2020
"We are using this saying if you would, 'we are going to be proactive, but not paranoid,'" said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "And the last thing we need right now is panic."
RELATED: Raleigh schools respond to potential coronavirus cases among parents
Ruffin Hall, Raleigh City Manager said that all upcoming spring events including Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade, Dreamville Festival, Brewgaloo, Artsplosure, and Out Raleigh are still scheduled to go on as planned.
Hall said city staff members are in active, regular communication with event organizers and the appropriate public health agencies.
Derrick Remer with @RaleighGov Emergency Management and Special Events talks @Dreamvillefest @Brewgaloo @artsplosure @outraleigh All events still on amid #coronavirus concerns. City leaders “working with @WakeGOV and @ncdhhs “ @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/ZQ0EOH4QNM— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) March 10, 2020
About 50,000 people are expected at this year's Dreamville Festival scheduled for April 4 at Dorothea Dix Park; the city increased the event's permit from 40,000 in 2019.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke: Universities take precautions amid Coronavirus outbreak
Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as coronavirus cuts travel
Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
Derrick Remer, City of Raleigh Emergency Management and Special Events Director, said the city will likely abide by CDC guidance on how to keep buses clean for festival attendees who will heavily rely on public transit since there is no on-site parking.
.@dcoxraleigh asks @RaleighGov staff for plan to keep buses clean @Dreamvillefest where some 50,000 expected @DixPark with no on-site parking. Staff says likely to implement @CDCgov guidance for cleaning buses. @ABC11_WTVD #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lkqXx15StZ— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) March 10, 2020
Baldwin echoed the guidance from Cooper's news conference and urged people who are high risk to avoid attending the mass gatherings.