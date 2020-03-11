Triangle, Sandhills schools take precautions for coronavirus prevention

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Schools around the Triangle and in the Sandhills are taking extra steps to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Both campuses of Grace Christian School are closed on Wednesday after a set of parents were ordered to be quarantined because of the novel coronavirus.
In a statement sent to parents, school officials say they learned a set of parents within their lower school community was ordered to be quarantined, along with their child, due to concerns that the parents may have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The school is closed out of caution as both campuses are cleaned thoroughly. Both campuses are expected to reopen on Thursday.
The parents are awaiting test results to see if they have the virus. At this point, their child is not showing any coronavirus symptoms. A state official says they believe no child or staff member was exposed.
Grace is the latest Raleigh-area school to close because of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Trinity Academy of Raleigh closed after a parent tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Classes were to resume Wednesday. Thales Academy Raleigh said a parent tested positive for the virus, but classes continued as scheduled after the building was sanitized Tuesday night.
Sandhills Schools
In Fayetteville, Mayor Mitch Colvin has contacted City Council to discuss possible cancellations or changes to major events like the Dogwood Festival and the Iron Mike Marathon.
In a statement Wednesday, Hoke County Schools said all out-of-district and out-of-state field trips have been canceled. All district events including the STEM competition, Special Olympics and High School Prom have been canceled until further notice as well.
Hoke County Schools said schools will remain open and events held on campus will continue.
Tuesday, Cumberland County Schools said the district canceled all out-of-state and out-of-district field trips. Cumberland County Schools will also remain open, leaders said.
Colleges and Universities
Duke University moved classes to an online platform on Tuesday and extended its spring break to March 22.
Elon University said undergraduate classes will be moved online for the two weeks following spring break.
State of Emergency
On Tuesday, state Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency. The state expects to discover more confirmed cases of the virus in the coming days. Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will talk to the media at 2:45 p.m. today.
"While we do expect more cases, we can limit the number of people who get sick," Cooper said.
On Monday, five Wake County residents tested positive for the virus. A Chatham County man tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting Italy. The state's first case of the novel coronavirus was from a man who traveled through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in February.
