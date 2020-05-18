What precautions are gyms taking when they reopen in North Carolina? Here's one example

If you've been missing the gym, you're probably wondering not only when yours will reopen, but also what precautions will be taken to make sure you're safe when you return to workout.Fitness centers are allowed to open in Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening plan, which could start as early as this weekend.O2 Fitness Clubs, which has several locations in the state, says it is enhancing health measures to make sure customers feel comfortable when they return.High-touch surfaces including doorknobs, light switches, lockers, sinks, etc. will be disinfected twice per day, according to the company. During temporary afternoon and overnight closures, workers will use hospital-grade foggers on weights, doors, cardio equipment and other surfaces.Members will get their own spray bottle when they arrive and will be asked to wipe down every piece of equipment and surface they touch during their workout.Each bottle will then be sanitized after use.All workers will be required to wear a mask while inside the club. Masks will be recommended but not required for members.All workers will also have their temperature checked before their shift.Members who aren't feeling well or have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 in their home are asked to stay home.Every other piece of cardio equipment will be closed and alternated daily to practice social distancing.Lockers will be available for members to use but towels, showers, saunas, and steam rooms will be temporarily unavailable.Water fountains will be able to be used for refilling water bottles only.Planet Fitness is taking similar precautions, and is also asking members to wash their hands for 20 seconds before and after using equipment.