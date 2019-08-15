durham explosion

Helmet camera videos show firefighter response to Durham gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- New video was released Thursday, showing what it was like for firefighters in the moments after the deadly Durham gas explosion in April.

The video is from cameras attached to the firefighters' helmets.

It shows the perspective of the firefighters as they worked to get the fire under control and dug through rubble to find victims.

One of the videos showed firefighters entering the warehouse near the explosion site that housed exotic cars.

Those were among the numerous videos, audio recordings and other documents that the City of Durham released Thursday.

This comes days after the Durham Fire Department released its origin and cause investigation report, which showed that investigators determined the explosion was accidental.

The devastation killed Kaffeinate coffee shop owner Kong Lee and Jay Rambeaut, a Dominion Energy employee rushing to shut off the gas.

The investigation concluded:
  • Natural gas leaked from a fractured 3/4-inch service line located in the sidewalk footway in front of 115 North Duke St.
  • It is estimated that the natural gas flowed for one hour prior to the explosion.
  • Based on the estimated one-hour flow time, 46,000 cubic feet of gas flowed from the breached line.
  • No report of the smell of gas was made to 911 by any occupant of 115 North Duke St. (Kaffeinate).
  • Mr. Lee (Fatality 1) and the crew of Optic Cable Technology LLC were aware of the gas leak moments after the breach and prior to a 911 call at 9 a.m.
  • Mr. Lee (Fatality 1), Mr. Smith, and the crew of Optic Cable Technology LLC were aware of the gas leak prior to E1's arrival at 115 North Duke St.
  • The gas accumulated within 115 North Duke Street reaching 100% of Lower Explosive Limits (LEL).
  • The gas was ignited by an undetermined source within 115 North Duke St. leading to the explosion.
  • There is no evidence of criminal intent by any company or individual to warrant criminal prosecution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham countyexplosiongas leakdurham explosion
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM EXPLOSION
Durham Fire Dept. releases findings in report on deadly gas explosion
New 3D images show Durham gas explosion moments after it happened
Three months after Durham explosion, cleanup continues
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
UNC professor among 14 men arrested in prostitution sting
Transgender inmate moved to women's facility, DPS says
Search intensifies for missing Orange County woman with dementia
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Couple gets engaged at PNC Arena during Jonas Brothers concert
Show More
Made in NC: Meet the man making knives for Raleigh's hottest chefs
Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
NC team wins 2019 Little League Softball World Series
No resolution in equal pay talks with women's team, US Soccer
More TOP STORIES News