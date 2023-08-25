Hillside takes on Southern Durham for ABC11 Game of the Week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillside High School will face off against Southern Durham this week for the ABC11 Game of the Week.
The game is taking place at Durham County Stadium at 8 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but was moved because of the threat of hot temperatures.
Tomorrow could see record-breaking temperatures in the afternoon. Right now it is projected to reach 100 degrees, breaking the record set at RDU back in 2007.
Hillside started off the season with a win against Panther Creek. Final score was 20-12.
Southern Durham lost its first game to Scotland High School 32-29.
ABC11 will be on the sidelines to capture all the highlights.
Cumberland County Schools also pushed back the start time of 5 games most will start at 7:30 and the Grays Creek vs. Red Springs game is at 8.
Here are some signs of heat illness:
-heavy sweating
-painful cramps
-weakness or fatigue
-dizziness or confusion
-fast pulse
-nausea
-red skin, hot to touch