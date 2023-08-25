Kickoff time has been moved to 8 p.m. due to hot weather in the forecast.

Hillside takes on Southern Durham for ABC11 Game of the Week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillside High School will face off against Southern Durham this week for the ABC11 Game of the Week.

The game is taking place at Durham County Stadium at 8 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but was moved because of the threat of hot temperatures.

Tomorrow could see record-breaking temperatures in the afternoon. Right now it is projected to reach 100 degrees, breaking the record set at RDU back in 2007.

Hillside started off the season with a win against Panther Creek. Final score was 20-12.

Southern Durham lost its first game to Scotland High School 32-29.

ABC11 will be on the sidelines to capture all the highlights.

Cumberland County Schools also pushed back the start time of 5 games most will start at 7:30 and the Grays Creek vs. Red Springs game is at 8.

Here are some signs of heat illness:

-heavy sweating

-painful cramps

-weakness or fatigue

-dizziness or confusion

-fast pulse

-nausea

-red skin, hot to touch