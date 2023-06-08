All charges dismissed against assistant principal, head football coach at Hillside High School

An assistant principal at a Durham high school has had all charges dismissed against him.

Hillside High School Assistant Principal Louis Ray Harrison, 48, of Apex, who also served as head football coach, was charged with attempted second-degree rape and felony breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize or injure back in June.

The arrest came following an investigation into accusations made against him on March 21.

Durham Public Schools said Harrison was suspended on March 22. He remained off campus and was suspended with pay until he submitted his resignation effective June 30.

According to his bio on the school's website, Harrison was responsible for science, world languages, and media technology. He had nearly two decades of experience in the education field. Prior to teaching, Harrison served in the United States Air Force.