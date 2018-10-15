Scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest

Here's one way to make carving pumpkins less messy - do it underwater!On Sunday, a team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off the Florida Keys.Underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform pumpkins into their favorite sea creatures while submerged 30 feet beneath the surface.Part of the challenge was keeping the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating off as they carved!Sebastian Gimeno, 16, and his brother Gabriel, 14, from Weston, Florida, took home top honors with their dolphin and half-moon design. They won a return dive trip courtesy of the competition's organizer, Amoray Dive Resort.