April 13 is National Scrabble Day, so to celebrate here is a list of unexpected official Scrabble words along with their point value (not including bonuses). All of the words are from The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.
VLOG - 8 points
MEME - 8 Points
SELFIE - 9 Points
DUBSTEP - 12 points
HASHTAG - 14 points
BROMANCE - 14 points
FRENEMY - 15 points
SEXTING - 15 points
CAKEHOLE - 17 points
CHILLAX - 19 Points
Related Topics:
hobbiesgameseducationdistractionbuzzworthy
hobbiesgameseducationdistractionbuzzworthy