“You have to be creative and bold when tackling the issue of affordable housing”- NC_Governor announcing state funding for @FayHabitat’s Oakridge Estates. Many of the 47 families these homes will go to are hurricane Matthew and Florence survivors #abc11 pic.twitter.com/9hLYRxHxGX — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 4, 2018

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper visited Fayetteville to make an announcement on affordable housing.Gov. Cooper said that Oakridge Estates will receive state funding to add an affordable housing option for those who need it.The Oakridge Estates will house 47 families on 14.2 acres. The new houses being built mark a partnership between Fayetteville ARea Habitat and the City of Fayetteville.Cooper said most of the new homes will go to families who are Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence survivors.Anyone interested in housing assistance through the new partnership should call 910-483-0952.