RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh homeowner was getting ready to remove a tree from her front yard when she made a nightmarish discovery -- a massive wasp nest dangling on a tree branch.
The colony was hiding underneath some branches and camouflaged in the greenery.
The nest was by the front porch near where the woman's children play.
A photo shows the intricate, layered nest while people are obliviously talking on a neighborhood sidewalk in the background.
Thankfully, the homeowner said, nobody has been stung.
A company came out and removed the nest without incident.
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News