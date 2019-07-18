Home & Garden

Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh homeowner was getting ready to remove a tree from her front yard when she made a nightmarish discovery -- a massive wasp nest dangling on a tree branch.

The colony was hiding underneath some branches and camouflaged in the greenery.

The nest was by the front porch near where the woman's children play.

A photo shows the intricate, layered nest while people are obliviously talking on a neighborhood sidewalk in the background.

Thankfully, the homeowner said, nobody has been stung.

A company came out and removed the nest without incident.
