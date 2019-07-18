Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh homeowner was getting ready to remove a tree from her front yard when she made a nightmarish discovery -- a massive wasp nest dangling on a tree branch.The colony was hiding underneath some branches and camouflaged in the greenery.The nest was by the front porch near where the woman's children play.A photo shows the intricate, layered nest while people are obliviously talking on a neighborhood sidewalk in the background.Thankfully, the homeowner said, nobody has been stung.A company came out and removed the nest without incident.