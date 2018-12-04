Homeowner shoots, kills escaped inmate in Pickens, SC

EMBED </>More Videos

One inmate is dead and another back in custody after a prison escape in South Carolina.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WTVD) --
One inmate is dead and another back in custody after a prison escape in South Carolina.

The escape happened Tuesday morning in Pickens, South Carolina.

Pickens County Sheriff's Office said two inmates escaped County Prison around 2:40 a.m. after assaulting and taking two detention officers hostage.

Sheriff Rick Clark said one of the inmates was captured shortly after the escape, the other was shot during a home invasion.

Clark said a woman, who was home alone and had previously taken gun safety and shooting lessons, shot and killed the inmate as he forced his way into her home.

Clark praised the woman's actions and said other women should take her lead when it comes to protecting themselves.

Pickens County Sheriff's Office said it would identify the inmates later Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisonerhome invasionSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City of Raleigh approves smoking ban at 2 downtown parks
New bridge to Surf City expected to ease beach traffic
Weekend snow? Big Weather says too soon to tell
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
VIDEO: 4 dogs attack woman walking down street
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
Show More
Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Shaw basketball's Hinton is lighting up the scoreboards
Classic Christmas tune banned from radio stations amid #MeToo
Donkey, emu adopted from NC rescue by Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Veteran accuses Starbucks of racism after incorrect name
More News