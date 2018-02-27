HARNETT COUNTY NEWS

Hope Mills man charged with second-degree murder

Brian Massey (Credit: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Hope Mills man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation.

On Monday, deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Brian Massey and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Jason I. Spriggs.

Authorities said Spriggs was found shot to death before 12:30 p.m. on 70 Mallie Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies said when they arrived, they found Massey at the scene; they believe a domestic incident led to the shooting.

Massey is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderman killedharnett county newsHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HARNETT COUNTY NEWS
Suspect in murder of Dunn man taken into custody
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Suspects in Harnett County robbery and murder identified
Man charged in officer-involved shooting in Harnett County
More harnett county news
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News