Vehicle crashes into Hope Mills apartment building

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building early Sunday morning.It happened just after 3 a.m. at the Golfview Apartments on Golfview Road.The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a rollover crash before striking the apartment unit and then overturned, a breaking news crew at the scene said. It came to rest on its passenger side with the roof against the building.The apartment building sustained structural damage to the exterior wall. Police were waiting for a building inspector to determine whether the unit is safe for occupancy.There's no word yet on the condition of the driver or any occupants inside the apartment home.