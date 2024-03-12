Horse rider hospitalized after being hit by a car in Harnett County

This happened before 5 p.m. near NC Highway 55 and Prospect Church Road.

This happened before 5 p.m. near NC Highway 55 and Prospect Church Road.

This happened before 5 p.m. near NC Highway 55 and Prospect Church Road.

This happened before 5 p.m. near NC Highway 55 and Prospect Church Road.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A horse rider is injured after being hit by a car on Monday in Harnett County.

This happened before 5 p.m. near NC Highway 55 and Prospect Church Road.

When first responders arrived, state highway patrol said they found the rider in the roadway with a severe laceration to their leg.

According to investigators, the horse and rider were walking in the grass beside the road.

Some dogs scared the horse causing it to step into the roadway. The mirror of a pickup then hit the horse.

The mirror hit the rider in the leg, causing her to fall off the horse.

The rider was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh as a trauma patient. The horse was taken to its stables on Prospect Church Road and is expected to be okay.

ABC11 was told the rider and horse are retired law enforcement from New York.