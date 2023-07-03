Residents escape hot, humid temperatures at Wake County cooling stations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures reached the mid-90s in areas across the Triangle Sunday, sending some residents looking for options to cool down.

ABC11 caught up with some people taking advantage of the cooling station at Oberlin Regional Library in Raleigh's village district.

"That's kind of why I came in here, I mean I wanted to get a book anyway, but I just heard on the radio that it was gonna be open. I didn't know it was open on Sunday afternoon, so I came in. It's cool, it's nice," said Howard Romaine.

Another Raleigh resident, Faye Senter, said it was too hot to go for an easy stroll, and she and a friend wanted to stay inside instead.

"It's so hard," Senter said. "We wanted to go walk, it's too hot to walk. So anything they can do to relieve people's heat frustration is wonderful."

berlin Regional Library is among several locations in Wake County that have an available cooling station. Health and human services buildings on both Swinburne Street and Departure Drive, and the eastern, northern, and southern regional centers also have cooling centers that will be available throughout the week.

County officials are reminding residents that hours vary by location. For a list of hours and locations visit here.

