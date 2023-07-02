'Summer's finally here': Take it easy at the beach and pool this hot holiday weekend

The holiday weekend weather's extreme heat motivates most of us to search for some cool relief.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holiday weekend weather's extreme heat motivates most of us to search for some cool relief.

"I feel like summer's finally here. It's been a weird spring," Brian Lips said sitting under a beach umbrella, and watching his kids frolic in the Chavis Park sprayground. "Believe it or not, I'm excited about the heat."

A short stroll away, Ian Crookenden walked his dog along the periphery of the sprayground, close enough for her to feel some of the gentle mist.

"She's a little bit afraid of it, but getting her paws a little cooled off so we can make the trek back home," said Crookenden.

You might want to follow his lead while considering ways to beat the heat, even if you don't have a pet to walk during the dog days ahead. Time spent on or nearby pools or lakes can be refreshing, but if you're not a strong swimmer be sure to wear a life jacket while riding in a boat or kayak. That's important because if a vessel capsizes with you onboard or if somebody falls into the deceptively deep water at a time when there's no lifeguard on duty, preemptive action could save lives.

Lips said he'll step up if his children wanted to get into a pool or lake.

"I become the lifeguard. Keep a close eye. And if I'm gonna lose my attention, make sure someone else picks up the attention. Always have someone watching," he said.

One more tip to keep you safe: Drink plenty of liquids while outside, especially if that's where you work out. Health experts recommend water, but Crookenden suggested an adult beverage instead.

"How 'bout a cold beer," he said. "Can I say that on the news? Actually, we came up from the beach, for the July 4th weekend to get away from the crowd. And we'll take the heat. There's a little bit of a cool breeze, I may sit inside in the air conditioning. Take occasional walks."

Remember to pause and rest, preferably in the shade if it gets too hot wherever you are.

