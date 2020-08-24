tropical depression

Marco weakens, Laura grows stronger as both systems eye the Gulf

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Marco weakened back to a tropical storm Sunday night but continues to approach the Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, models show Tropical Storm Laura strengthening into a hurricane before also moving into the Gulf states.

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

Tropical Storm Marco currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, with gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour. The storm is moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 10 miles per hour. At 5 a.m., Marco was 115 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.



Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast late Monday into early Tuesday. The storm will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday.

Tropical Storm Laura is hovering over Cuba on Monday morning, about 175 miles east/southwest of Cayo Largo. Some land interaction could limit strengthening, but Laura is now expected to make landfall possibly as a Category 2 hurricane close to the same area as Marco. Laura has prompted a Tropical Storm Warning for parts of the Florida keys while eastern Cuba and Jamaica are expected to get heavy rain Monday.

Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 65 miles per hour with gusts up to 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 21 mph. Most models have Laura making landfall anywhere from Houston to New Orleans.

KEY POINTS:

  • Marco will make landfall Tuesday and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.

  • This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.

  • For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.


