Tropical depression 13 could become Tropical Storm Lee today, then develop into major hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical depression 13 is making its way west across the Atlantic Ocean, and it is forecast to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week.

The center of the tropical depression is moving towards the Leeward Islands and has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with even higher gusts, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasts have Lee becoming a hurricane Thursday and gaining in intensity to a category 2 on Friday. By this weekend Lee could be a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds.

The projected path of the system has it going above Puerto Rico and Haiti by the end of the week. It's still too early to determine what the storm will do past that, but it is heading in the direction of the U.S. East Coast.

Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team in the coming days as our meteorologists evaluate different model runs and break down all the information for you so you can stay ahead of the storm.

The new system comes after Hurricane Idalia made its way from Florida to North Carolina where many coastal towns dealt with heavy rains and wind.