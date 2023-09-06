Lee's path is expected to take a northernly turn as it nears the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Lee increasing in intensity, expected to turn north at end of the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Lee is expected to make a northerly turn away from the Caribbean Islands as it moves west.

It could reach hurricane status sometime today and has sustained winds of around 65 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, according to National Hurricane Center.

The best chance for Lee to make landfall in the United States appears to be to the north in the Northeast and New England.

A cold front swinging out to the east by the middle of next week should intercept Lee and push it to the north away from the Carolinas.

There will be more clarity to Lee's path in the coming days.